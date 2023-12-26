Hanover 20-y-o charged over imitation gun

A 20-year-old man has been charged by the police in Hanover over the seizure of an imitation gun.

He is Shakalo Scott of Haughton Gardens in Lucea.

The police report that early Sunday morning a team was in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicion.

The man was accused and searched and an imitation firearm was found in his waistband, according to the police.

He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

