Kris An Charles Investments Company Ltd has donated $1,000,000.00 to the Jamaica Cancer Society. The funds are to provide financial support for vital medical treatment, including radiation therapy, which can be expensive and difficult to access for many persons, the company noted in a release. Trevor Hutchinson, chief executive officer, made the presentation of a symbolic cheque to representatives at the offices of the JCS recently. He expressed hope that the contribution would help to improve the lives of persons in Jamaica affected by breast cancer, as well as their families.

The Jamaica Cancer Society is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting, educating, and treating those affected by cancer. The group provides a range of services to cancer patients, including counselling, support groups, screening, and financial assistance. The JCS also works to raise public awareness, and promote healthy lifestyles that can help prevent cancer. The society’s partnership with Kris An Charles Investments Company Ltd will allow for an expansion of their reach and provide more comprehensive care to breast cancer patients in Jamaica. The donation is in keeping with Kris An Charles’ mission to contribute to community and national development, and is a testament to their values and dedication to making a positive impact.