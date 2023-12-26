Tue | Dec 26, 2023

JN Money hosts Christmas treat for residents of Sophie’s Place

Victoria Haughton, junior compliance analyst at JN Money, assists a resident with colouring a Christmas tree drawing.
Kim-Anne Miller, accountant at JN Money, presents a gift to a child at Sophie’s Place.
Sasha-Kaye McCalla (middle), marketing specialist, JN Money, sings Christmas carols for some of the residents at Sophie’s Place, joined by Sanya Wallace, assistant general manager, strategy, marketing and sales and Cedrica Reid, marketing and sales speci
Sasha-Kaye McCalla (middle), marketing specialist, JN Money, sings Christmas carols for some of the residents at Sophie’s Place, joined by Sanya Wallace, assistant general manager, strategy, marketing and sales and Cedrica Reid, marketing and sales specialist, digital channels, also of JN Money.
Residents of Sophie’s Place, a home for abandoned and severely disabled children, were showered with Christmas cheer recently, courtesy of JN Money Services Limited, owners and operators of the JN Money brand.

Employees of the remittance company visited the home on December 21 to gift the residents, play and interact with them, sing Christmas carols and provide them with lunches.

Sophie’s Place has been in operation for 25 years. The property was donated to the Mustard Seed Communities by Dr Trevor Hope, for the establishment of a home that catered to severely disabled children. His daughter Sophie was severely physically and mentally challenged, and he cared for her there until she died. The home, which is located in Gordon Town, St Andrew, was named in her honour. Mustard Seed Communities is an international non-profit organisation, which cares for the most vulnerable including children with disabilities who have been abandoned, pregnant teens, young mothers and children affected by HIV.