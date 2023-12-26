JN Money hosts Christmas treat for residents of Sophie’s Place

Residents of Sophie’s Place, a home for abandoned and severely disabled children, were showered with Christmas cheer recently, courtesy of JN Money Services Limited, owners and operators of the JN Money brand.

Employees of the remittance company visited the home on December 21 to gift the residents, play and interact with them, sing Christmas carols and provide them with lunches.

Sophie’s Place has been in operation for 25 years. The property was donated to the Mustard Seed Communities by Dr Trevor Hope, for the establishment of a home that catered to severely disabled children. His daughter Sophie was severely physically and mentally challenged, and he cared for her there until she died. The home, which is located in Gordon Town, St Andrew, was named in her honour. Mustard Seed Communities is an international non-profit organisation, which cares for the most vulnerable including children with disabilities who have been abandoned, pregnant teens, young mothers and children affected by HIV.