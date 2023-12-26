Old Harbour Bay man shot multiple times while heading home

A man was shot multiple times by gunmen while making his way home in Bourkefield, Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine Monday night.

The injured man remains in hospital.

His attackers are being sought by the police.

The police report that about 11:40 p.m. the man was riding his bicycle along a dirt track on his way home in Bourkefield when he was pounced upon by three gunmen who opened fire.

He was hit several times, including in the abdomen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The gunmen then escaped into the area.

Residents then took the injured man to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

The police were summoned and upon arrival at the scene, several spent casings were discovered.

The Old Harbour Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

