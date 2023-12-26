Six people arrested after gun seized in police operation

The Kingston Eastern police on Monday seized an Arcus nine millimetre pistol along with a magazine containing two 9mm cartridges along the Bull Bay main road.

Six people were taken into custody.

The police report that about 12:37 p.m., acting on information, a team of lawmen signalled the driver of a white Toyota Probox motor car to stop.

He complied.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say during a search of the vehicle the firearm and ammunition were discovered in the front passenger door of the vehicle.

The six passengers were taken into custody.

Their names are being withheld pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

