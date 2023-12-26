Zacca pledges to continue Williams’ legacy at Sagicor Foundation

Christopher Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group, says he is “humbled” and ready to carry forward the work that was done by R. Danny Williams as chairman of Sagicor Foundation.

Earlier this week it was announced that Zacca, a renowned businessman who has shown an unwavering commitment to social responsibility, was appointed chairman of the Foundation that has etched itself as a leading force in philanthropy and community development across Jamaica.

His appointment marks a new chapter for the Foundation, established in 2011 as the charitable arm of Sagicor Group Jamaica. Over the past 12 years, the Sagicor Foundation has been committed to fostering positive and sustainable change in Jamaica through its focus on education, health, sports and community development.

Commenting on his new role, Zacca stated: “I am not only thrilled by this appointment, but I’m humbled to know that I have been entrusted with the task to carry forward the legacy of former Sagicor Foundation Chairman, Dr the Hon R. Danny Williams, who passed away earlier this year.

“Danny Williams gave so much of himself to the Foundation and to focusing support on the betterment of Jamaica. This is, by far, one of the most heartfelt moments in my professional career,” remarked Zacca.

Zacca expressed his commitment to sustaining the vision and commitment of the Foundation, emphasising its core mission of creating positive change in Jamaica.

“The strong team and I have the opportunity to continue building on this legacy and contribute to the well-being of every single Jamaican.”

Under the guidance of Williams, the Foundation has provided scholarships, support healthcare initiatives, execute annual sporting activities for primary schools, and implement community development projects.

PILLAR OF SUPPORT

The Foundation has been a pillar of support in health and education in Jamaica, channelling substantial funds into healthcare and illuminating the path for numerous students, thereby fostering an environment where academic aspirations are not hindered by financial constraints.

Under Zacca’s leadership, the Foundation will continue to provide sustained support to these sectors, inclusive of the initiation of a mentorship programme for youth and a values and attitudes programme for youth reform.

The Foundation says it remains committed to ensuring its operations coincide with global environmental sustainability goals.

“We will integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into many of our initiatives, working towards protecting and preserving the environment. The Foundation aims to contribute to the broader global commitment to environmental responsibility,” Zacca shared.

Looking ahead, the Foundation is set to engage the Jamaican diaspora in 2024. Recognising the diaspora’s deep connection to their homeland and eagerness to give back, it seeks to create meaningful collaborations and partnerships.

“We believe that involving the Jamaican diaspora is key to enhancing our impact. Their passion for Jamaica and commitment to its development align seamlessly with our mission. We are eager to work together to create lasting change, empowering communities across the island,” added Zacca.

The Sagicor Foundation extends an invitation to individuals, businesses, and organisations, both in Jamaica and within the diaspora, to join hands in fostering positive change and creating a brighter future for all.