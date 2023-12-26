Zaphanton, St Catherine residents cry out over dead fish in river

Residents of Zaphanton in Linstead, St Catherine are calling for the intervention of the authorities over dead fish in a section of the Rio Cobre in their community.

They say a strong smell of effluent has been coming from the river in recent days.

The residents say this along with the stench of rotten fish is making life uncomfortable in the community.

Scores of dead fish have washed up along the banks of the river in the community.

The residents want the authorities to step in and address the problem.

