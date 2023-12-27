Five people shot outside gospel concert in Manchester

The police in Manchester are probing the shooting of five people outside a gospel concert in Christiana last night.

The incident reportedly took place about 10:50.

The Gleaner understands that two men drove up on motorcycles and opened fire on persons gathered outside the annual event.

Five persons were hit.

They were rushed to hospital where they were admitted.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Manchester Police Division has recorded an increase in persons injured in violent attacks this year.

Up to December 16, there were 37 reports of injuries compared to 24 in the corresponding period last year.

- Andre Williams

