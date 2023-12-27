Man charged for stealing motorcycle from plaza in Linstead

The police in St Catherine have charged 25-year-old Chevan Walters over the theft of a motorcycle at a plaza in Linstead.

Walters is booked to appear before the parish court at Linstead on Wednesday, January 10 on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and malicious destruction of property.

Reports from the Linstead police are that about 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 24, a man securely parked and locked his motorcycle at the plaza and went to conduct business.

Upon his return, he discovered that his motorcycle was missing.

Shortly after, he reportedly saw Walters driving his motorcycle in Bog Walk and made an alarm.

While attempting to escape, Walters lost control of the motorcycle and fell, damaging the bike.

Walters was accosted, taken into custody, and the charges laid against him.

