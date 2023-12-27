Sydney Francis celebrates 100 years of ‘Double-Christmases’

Centenarian Sydney Francis’ long life has been and remains a Christmas blessing to the Springfield community of Guy’s Hill in St Catherine.

Born December 25, 1923 to farmers James Francis and Agatha Francis, the affable Sydney still keeps up the tradition of ‘tilling’ the soil for a living.

Sydney brought the term ‘Double-Christmas’ into sharp focus as it was the date of his birth 100 years ago.

“I am thankful for this day, although my wife is in the hospital. I see my life as a true blessing, which follows in the footsteps of my mother, who lived until she was 107 years old,” Francis said.

He told The Gleaner that he remembered growing up in the Springfield community and attending the elementary school.

“In the past, Christmas was lively with Junkanoo. Yes, mi memba as I was afraid of the [Devil] one with the fork, but the square would a full of people, but now it is different,” the centenarian said.

Francis revealed that, as a child, he would accompany his parents to the Highgate Market to sell ground provisions.

“Dem time dere you used the donkey to carry the burden. So you would wake up to lead (the donkey) with the goods, but now a pure motor vehicles,” Francis said with a wry smile.

Donnette Francis, his youngest child, revealed that her father’s constant interaction with the youth around has helped him to keep fit and energetic.

“My father is always a farmer. Even now he work the field and take care of his family. In the past he would go to the field and my mother sell the produce at the market,” the younger Francis said.

She described Sydney as a loving father and a great provider, but a strict disciplinarian.

“He teach us to be satisfied, don’t envy the neighbour and to be honest. He is still loving, but didn’t spare the rod whenever we did something wrong,” Donnette said.

‘A great father’

Sydney has been married to his wife, Enid, for 48 years and the union produced 10 children – five girls (one died) and five boys.

“He is a great father to his children and anyone who knows him,” Claire Francis, Sydney’s eldest daughter, told The Gleaner by phone.

His grandchild, Ashanti Edwards, expressed her love for ‘Papa’, as Francis is affectionately called.

“Him always share things with me and tell us poems and stories. Him nice,”Edwards said.

It was the collective view that Francis is like a poster boy for the rural St Catherine North East community.

“He is known by taxi operators and all who move through the community as he is lively and an interactive individual. These are the types of people who are the building blocks of communities. We feel blessed,” said Justice of the Peace Lynworth Brown.

The Springfield community borders St Mary Western and Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Montague described Francis’ longevity as legendary to his community.

“He is a kind man, a devoted Baptist, who is always smiling and supporting community events,” Montague said.

In the meantime, Leroy Dunn, councillor for Guy’s Hill, and Kerensia Morrison, MP for St Catherine North Eastern, also celebrated Francis’ achievement and wished him many other Double-Christmases.

As his birthday celebration came to a close, the joyous centenarian boldly told The Gleaner ,”Next year will be bigger and better”.

