Traffic changes, parking arrangements for Fireworks on the Waterfront

The Police are advising of the following traffic changes in preparation and hosting of the annual Fireworks on the Waterfront in downtown, Kingston on Sunday.

At 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, the following intersections including Port Royal Street will be closed:

* Church Street

* King Street

* Orange Street

* Princess Street

* West Street

* Pechon Street

Ocean Boulevard

Two-way traffic will, however, be permitted as follows to facilitate entrance and exit of parking areas only, from the:

* The intersection of Church Street and Port Royal Street to JCC Multi-Storey Car Park

* The intersection of Orange Street and Port Royal Street to Orange Street Multi-Storey Car Park

* The intersection of Princess Street and Port Royal Street to Digicel Car Park

* The intersection of West Street and Port Royal Street to West Street Car Park

Park and ride

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will be enacting a park and ride system where transportation is will be provided to and from the venue.

The Parking and shuttle locations are Heroes Circle transported to the Bank of Nova Scotia.

Persons are being advised to follow the said instructions and park in the established areas as vehicles found outside these areas creating obstruction may be towed.

Patrons are also being advised that:

* NO large backpacks will be allowed within the area

* All persons exiting and entering the venue will be subject to detailed search.

* Some areas will have strict access control and as such no firearms will be allowed into the venue. It is a criminal offence to leave ones firearm in a negligent manner that may/ results in it being stolen.

Palisadoes parking

During the staging of the annual Fireworks on the Waterfront, hundreds of persons usually converge along the Palisadoes main road to view the fireworks.

This often leads to traffic congestion and disruption to the traffic flow along that corridor.

In order to mitigate against this risk, the police will implement the following measures:

* No parking will be allowed along the right side of the Norman Manley Highway leading to the airport (from the Harbour View Roundabout to the Airport Roundabout) between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight.

* Controlled parking will be at designated locations on the left side only. There will be no parking in the vicinity of where the cables are located.

*No vending will be allowed along the strip.

