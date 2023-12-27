Update | Entertainers among four charged over Sting brawl

Dancehall entertainers 'Fully Bad' and 'Honormosity' are among four people charged by the police with disorderly conduct arising from a brawl at Sting 2023 in Portmore, St Catherine.

Fully Bad's real name is Nicholas Bartley while Honormosity's given name is Layton Simms.

The others charged are musician Dalton Derraldo Bartley o/c 'Dina' and Rushane Shavar Williams, a mason of Mount Ogle, Sligoville, St Catherine.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 6:30 a.m., Bartley and Simms were performing when a fight started.

Williams and Bartley joined which resulted in a disruption of the event.

The police intervened and all four men were arrested and charged.

They are scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday, January 24.

