Thu | Dec 28, 2023
Corporate Hands | Key Insurance donates six fans to Corporate Area school
Published:
Thursday | December 28, 2023 | 12:07 AM
Contributed
Carlene Issacs (right), reinsurance and non-motor underwriting manager at Key Insurance, presents six-inverter fans to Torrington Early Childhood Centre in Cross Roads, St Andrew. Accepting on behalf of the school is Principal Dawn Anderson.
