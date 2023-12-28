Thu | Dec 28, 2023

Corporate Hands | Key Insurance donates six fans to Corporate Area school

Published:Thursday | December 28, 2023 | 12:07 AM
Carlene Issacs (right), reinsurance and non-motor underwriting manager at Key Insurance, presents six-inverter fans to Torrington Early Childhood Centre in Cross Roads, St Andrew. Accepting on behalf of the school is Principal Dawn Anderson.
Contributed
