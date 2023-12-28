Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation treats Freetown Basic School students

Sagicor Foundation Jamaica held a Christmas treat for the children at Freetown Basic School in St Andrew as part of its annual Adopt-A-School programme. The event brought smiles and laughter to the faces of the children, ages two to six years old, along with attending members of the community. Here, students receive their Christmas gifts from Christine Grant, pension administrator, during a treat at the school on December 14. All the children were also treated to games, story-telling and party delights as a part of the Christmas treat.