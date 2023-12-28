Debating identified as an option for resolving conflicts in schools

The Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment (JADE) Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Youth, is inspiring student leaders to implement programmes to help curtail violence in schools.

This thrust comes in the wake of recent incidents of bullying and violence at several high schools islandwide.

JADE has commenced launching of its debating programmes in primary schools across all 14 parishes with the support of the permanent secretary in the education ministry, Dr Kasan Troupe.

Xavier McFarlane, deputy programmes manager of JADE and a student at The University of the West Indies (UWI), explains its benefits.

“When you know how to debate and engage in critical thinking, you will know how to resolve conflicts without employing violence,” he says.

McFarlane said that during his formative years he was ostracised for his good command of the English language.

In high school, he joined JADE and participated in numerous speaking engagements.

He says that these opportunities for involvement enabled him to become head boy of his high school, Cornwall College, generate earnings, and build his confidence.

“All these opportunities that came from my voice, moved me away from thinking that my voice is here to plunge me into the deep ocean of discouragement; but it’s here to uplift me and JADE catalysed that,” he declares.

McFarlane, who visited with Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently, says the meeting was intended to lobby the Government’s support for JADE, and also explain how debating can help Jamaicans who are similarly ostracised and provide them an avenue through which they can contribute to the country’s development. This, rather than focusing on what he describes as “draconian” ways to fight crime.

Similarly, head girl of the Montego Bay High School for Girls and president of the Jamaica Prefects Association (JPA), 19-year-old Kimberly Simms, says debating became a big part of her success, as JADE ensured that she developed her skills to make positive changes in Jamaica.

“JADE provides a range of training for not just student leaders, but students of any demographic. You learn how to debate, you learn how to speak up for yourself, and you learn how to channel your passion in a refined way. You are able to listen to what others are saying and give your feedback in a way that is respectful and meaningful,” she outlines.

Simms says this training inspired her, as JPA president, to start the ‘Anti-violence in Schools: It’s Just a Shoe’ Campaign.

The initiative came on the heels of an incident at B.B. Coke High School in St Elizabeth, where a student was assaulted after accidentally stepping on a fellow student’s shoe.

The campaign condemned the incident and highlighted peaceful ways of resolving conflict.

Members of the education ministry, JADE, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were involved in training sessions for prefects on how to manage conflicts in schools.

“Our schools are a microcosm of society, and with any increased violence, we have to ensure we can target that from early, instead of waiting until the last minute or until after the damage has happened,” Simms maintains.

As members of JADE and student leaders, McFarlane and Simms say they are looking forward to more support from the ministry to undertake phased launching of the debating programmes in schools as well as the ‘Fully Bright Programme’, which encourages students to value their education and have meaningful conversations about Jamaica’s development. - JIS