FGB collaborates with HEART Beauty Services on ‘A Rewarding Christmas’

A First Global Bank (FGB) team, led by Sathara Hendricks, joined with HEART Beauty Services to bring Christmas cheer and some much-welcomed pampering into the lives of 49 residents of the Zone 1 Golden Age Home.

In the spirit of Christmas, the FGB team decided to focus its attention on the nation’s valued elders and proposed a day of pampering and tender, loving care as their treat for the holiday season.

The residents were all smiles as they enjoyed having new haircuts and flattering hairstyles while being entertained with cheerful Christmas songs. They could be seen smiling as their confidence increased with their fresh new looks for the season. The new hairstyles were created by a team comprising both HEART trainees and members of the FGB team.

Hendricks, marketing manager at FGB, declared that the team enjoyed the day as much as the golden agers did.

“It was a clear demonstration that giving is as wonderful as receiving,” she said. “We had fun and a real sense of satisfaction to see the pleasure that the residents had from our interaction. First Global Bank embraces the GraceKennedy ‘We Care’ philosophy and extends the caring and sharing beyond our immediate stakeholders to embrace members of our community, especially our elders, who cleared the path for us.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hoffman Grant, leader of the HEART team, was equally delighted at the joy the collaboration engendered.

Shaorna McPherson, senior social worker of the Golden Age Home, expressed her gratitude and shared vital information about the home. She reiterated the home’s mission as being to improve the daily lives of its residents through its holistic development services and commented that this ‘Spa Day’ led by First Global Bank was in alignment with the home’s mission.