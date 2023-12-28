Global Jamaica Diaspora Council says protest threats an attempt to 'embarrass' the Gov't

The 30-member strong Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and its youth arm have slammed Dr Rupert Francis, concluding that a letter he authored calling for protests against the Government within the diaspora is an attempt to “embarrass” the Holness administration and “disrupt” its bilateral and multilateral relations.

In a statement on Thursday, the council sought to disassociate itself from Francis, a retired captain in the Jamaica Defence Force.

Francis wrote a letter to Ambassador Audrey Marks, Jamaica's senior most diplomat in the United States, giving notice of plans for country-wide protests at offices managed by the Jamaican Government in the US.

Francis, who has been identified as chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Crime Intervention & Prevention Taskforce, said the planned protests are against “the increasing state of public corruption; the high level of violent crime; the [Government's] failure to provide promised service delivery; unfulfilled promises to the diaspora regarding its involvement in the political process; and the legal defence that diaspora members do not have standing to sue the Government”.

He said that members of the diaspora would also ask international donors to the country to discontinue support.

The GJDC said that it is “surprised and disappointed” with Francis' letter, noting that it serves as a mechanism for facilitating more effective engagement between Jamaica and the diaspora.

It said that the council is one of the principal organs of the National Diaspora Policy of Jamaica, which aims to contribute to national development in various sectors.

“To that end, we state unequivocally that the use of the GJDC logo in the letter written by Dr Francis is completely unauthorised and inappropriate. Dr Francis is not a member of the council and does not speak for the council or its members.

“Further, his letter fails to give credit to the continued engagement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT), the Government and the diaspora over the last several years. We have moved from a council membership of eight to 30. We have a new youth council to work with which involves second, third and fourth generations of Jamaicans, new sector leaders across various sectors to include citizen security, agriculture, health, finance, and education,” the council said in the statement.

It said that only this year, it staged successful regional diaspora conferences with the support and involvement of the foreign affairs ministry and Government in Canada, the UK, and for the first time in Continental Europe at a conference in Paris in November 2023.

The council said that as a strategic partner with the Government and its legacy partners, it is working together to coordinate the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference scheduled for June 2024.

It said given its mandate and close connection to the diaspora and foreign affairs ministry the primary mission as stated within the National Diaspora Policy does not support the actions noted in Francis' letter.

“[They] are clearly aimed at embarrassing the Government or causing disruption in the Government's bilateral and multilateral relations. Neither the Council, nor any other diaspora organisation has any authority or agreed support to engage Jamaica's international partners as indicated.

“We also oppose any protests at any Jamaican Government official establishments in the diaspora in order to garner international media attention,” the council said.

The body said that it is indisputable that in recent years Jamaica's embassies and consulates, despite their small teams, have supported Jamaicans across the diaspora in a myriad of ways, including assisting with trade and investment opportunities for Jamaica.

“We ask that members of the public do not confuse the Jamaican diaspora logo used in the letter, nor the sentiments expressed therein as those of the council, which is the principal and legitimate organisation charged with engagement between the diaspora and the Government,” the council said.

- Kimone Francis

