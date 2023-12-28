Health minister brings Christmas cheer to young patients

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton brought some Christmas cheer to children on the paediatric ward of Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester on Thursday, December 21.

During a visit to the health facility, Dr Tufton gave high fives and words of encouragement to the children, who had happy smiles upon receiving the gifts he brought them.

It was the second stop of the day for the minister, who also spent quality time with children at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon.

On Wednesday, December 20, he visited the Spanish Town Hospital’s children’s ward in St Catherine.

“It’s that time of year again when we visit our hospitals and bring a little smile to our children who are in hospital at this time,” Dr Tufton said, noting that while they are being well taken care of by the staff, no one wants to be in hospital at Christmastime.

He said that during his visits, he not only plays the role of Santa and wishes the young patients a speedy recovery but also uses the opportunity to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff for the excellent work they are doing.