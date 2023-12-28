Man charged with murder after being deported

The Kingston Western police have charged a 50-year-old man with the September 2018 stabbing death of 31-year-old Tomolo Thomas of Upper Oxford Street, Kingston 14.

Charged is Omar Berford, otherwise called 'Guns' and 'Gunnoz', of the same address.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 12:30 p.m., Thomas and Berford were at their Upper Oxford Street address when an argument developed between them.

The argument reportedly escalated and became physical.

During the tussle, a knife was used to inflict multiple stab wounds to Thomas' head and neck.

Thomas was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Berford was arrested overseas and deported on December 21.

He was handed over to the police and was charged on Monday, December 25.

A court date has not been finalised.

