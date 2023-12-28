Man fatally shot in Spanish Town police operation, three guns seized

An alleged gunman was this morning fatally shot in a reported confrontation with the police in Ellerslie Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police say three guns were seized at the premises.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Sunman McFarlane, alias 'Max', a labourer of Ellerslie Avenue in the community.

The police report that personnel from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Division, armed with a warrant, swooped down on Ellerslie Avenue in Spanish Town in search of McFarlane.

According to the police, while the house door was being breached, it swung open, and a woman approached the team, during which time McFarlane was seen on a bed pointing a firearm at the cops.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say the cops opened gunfire at McFarlane who fell and the firearm was retrieved.

The injured man was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say the room was searched and two additional firearms were found, one under the mattress and the other under the bed.

Meanwhile, the Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

