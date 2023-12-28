Manchester man charged for fatal stabbing in Christiana

The police have charged 25-year-old Oshane Clarke, otherwise called 'Boom Boom', of Savoy, Christiana, Manchester, with murder following the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Stephan McLaughlin, otherwise called 'Rice Bag', on Saturday.

The incident took place about 1 a.m. in Christiana.

Clarke has also been charged with wounding with intent for injuring another man during the incident.

The police say an argument developed between the three men and an altercation occurred.

McLauglin and the other man were reportedly stabbed several times all over their bodies by Clarke.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Both men were taken to hospital where McLauglin was pronounced dead and the other man treated and later released.

Clarke was arrested during a police operation and later charged.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.