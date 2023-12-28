Nephew charged with stabbing death of uncle in St James

Twenty-nine-year-old St James chef Ricardo Rhomes has been charged with the stabbing death of his uncle during a fight in their community of Rose Heights on Boxing Day.

Bently Vaughns, 55, a mason, died on Tuesday, December 26.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 2 a.m., Rhomes had an altercation with a woman and Vaughns intervened.

A dispute developed between Rhomes and Vaughns when Rhomes pulled a knife and stabbed the now-deceased on his hand, the police reported.

It is alleged that Vaughns was assisted inside his home when Rhomes kicked in the door and attacked him with the same knife.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Vaughns was stabbed several times in the left side of his chest.

The police were summoned and Vaughns was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rhomes was taken into custody, where he was charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date for him is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

