NWC says additional measures implemented amid St Catherine fish kill

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will implement additional measures to mitigate any recurrence of the fish kill that occurred in a section of Linstead, St Catherine on Christmas Eve.

Residents of Zaphanton in Linstead on Tuesday complained about a strong smell of effluent coming from the Rio Cobre in recent days.

The residents further stated that this along with the stench of rotten fish was making life uncomfortable in the community.

Scores of dead fish washed up along the banks of the river in the community.

The NWC says an electrical issue at its Charlemont facility forced a temporary halt in operations.

Given the volume of customer flows within the network, there was an overflow from the facility into the neighbouring drain, it explained.

The NWC says that the problem has been resolved and the plant is back in operation.

It says its maintenance team is actively monitoring the facility to ensure continued normalcy with operations, adding that it is committed to the necessary clean-up activity of the immediate area.

