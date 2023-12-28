One more arrested in murder and kidnapping of Paulwell's infant daughter and her mother

Another person who is believed to have played a role in the murder and abduction of Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell's infant daughter and her mother was on Wednesday taken into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, who is in charge of the crime portfolio, made the disclosure Thursday afternoon during a press conference.

Bailey said the suspect, who is male, remains in custody and is to go through an administrative process.

The senior officer, although pressed for information, said further details will be shared at a later date.

However, he pledged that all the perpetrators will be brought to book.

“We are going to ensure that every person who participated in that crime faces justice. We are committed to that as an organisation. It is one of the most gruesome crimes that we have ever seen and we are going to ensure whoever is responsible, it doesn't matter where they hide.

“The bible talks about even if you spread you bed in hell or in the utmost part of the sea we are going to find the person and bring them to justice,” he warned.

Ten-month-old Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, were abducted from their home on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew on September 9.

They were allegedly taken to east Kingston and shot and killed and their bodies burnt.

The alleged mastermind, a United States Navy petty officer, Leoda Bradshaw, who is the mother of one of Paulwell's children, was among four persons arrested in connection with the shocking and gruesome crime.

She and her cousin, Roland Balfour, who is also implicated in the murder, remain in custody and both are to return to court on March 6 next year.

Bradshaw was charged with two counts each of capital murder, conspiracy to murder, kidnapping, and kidnapping conspiracy.

Balfour was charged with two counts each of accessory before the fact to kidnapping and accessory before the fact to murder.

The other two persons who were arrested have since pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

Roshane Miller was sentenced to seven years and 10 months' imprisonment for two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of accessory before the fact of murder, and two counts of misprision of felony.

Meanwhile, Richard Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and was sentenced to 30 years.

- Tanesha Mundle

