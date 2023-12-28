Piped water for St. Ann communities

Hundreds of residents of Lime Bottom and surrounding communities in St. Ann North Eastern now have access to piped water.

Senator Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, toured the rural districts of Lime Bottom, Shaw Park Road, Marl Road, as well as nearby environs in St. Ann North Eastern on Friday, December 22. He said the government is spending billions of dollars targetting thousands of households, to regularise water distribution.

“Residents of Lime Bottom, Shaw Park Heights, Marl Road and nearby communities will benefit from the new formal National Water Commission (NWC) water system,” Samuda said.

“The government has invested roughly $24 million in this water distribution line to serve over 800 people, who have never had access to any formal water system. We are pleased to see the joy on the faces of each resident we greeted because of this project,” he added.

Senator Samuda pointed out that prior to the implementation of the project, residents on several roads opted to install informal connections at numerous points of the NWC mains.

These individual lines, the minister said, extended several hundred feet to various houses, adding that with the installation of new mains, the NWC can supply customers via a designated pipeline while minimising leaks and the potential for waste.

Senator Samuda said the government spent some $4 billion on water projects in the last fiscal year to benefit 200,000 people, noting that “this year we are midway a $4-billion investment”.