Portland men charged for 2022 robberies

The Portland police have charged two men in relation to two separate break-ins which occurred in the parish in 2022.

In the first instance, 22-year-old Romario Jones of Nelson Street in Buff Bay was charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The police say about 9:00 p.m. on November 28, 2022, a woman securely locked her shop in Blue Berry Hill and went home. The following day, she received a phone call informing her that her business had been broken into.

She made checks and discovered that the front door was torn off and assorted liquor valued at $33,000 was stolen.

A report was subsequently made to the police, and Jones was taken into custody and charged after an investigation.

Meanwhile, burglary, larceny and indecent assault charges were laid against 34-year-old labourer Patrick Charles, also of Nelson Street, after reports of a December 20, 2022, incident in Cotton Tree district, also in Portland.

The police say about 2:25 a.m., two women were at home when they were awakened by strange sounds, and one of them was assaulted.

An alarm was made, and Charles reportedly exited through a window.

The women later realised that their home was ransacked and a laptop valued at $100,000 was stolen.

They reported the incident, and Charles was arrested and charged.

Court dates are currently being arranged for Jones and Charles.

