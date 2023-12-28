Portland men charged for 2022 robberies
The Portland police have charged two men in relation to two separate break-ins which occurred in the parish in 2022.
In the first instance, 22-year-old Romario Jones of Nelson Street in Buff Bay was charged with shop breaking and larceny.
The police say about 9:00 p.m. on November 28, 2022, a woman securely locked her shop in Blue Berry Hill and went home. The following day, she received a phone call informing her that her business had been broken into.
She made checks and discovered that the front door was torn off and assorted liquor valued at $33,000 was stolen.
A report was subsequently made to the police, and Jones was taken into custody and charged after an investigation.
Meanwhile, burglary, larceny and indecent assault charges were laid against 34-year-old labourer Patrick Charles, also of Nelson Street, after reports of a December 20, 2022, incident in Cotton Tree district, also in Portland.
The police say about 2:25 a.m., two women were at home when they were awakened by strange sounds, and one of them was assaulted.
An alarm was made, and Charles reportedly exited through a window.
The women later realised that their home was ransacked and a laptop valued at $100,000 was stolen.
They reported the incident, and Charles was arrested and charged.
Court dates are currently being arranged for Jones and Charles.
