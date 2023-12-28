Thu | Dec 28, 2023

’Twas a season of merriment for all

December 28, 2023
The food, courtesy of Spanish Court Hotel’s Strings restaurant, creates a stir and makes the news.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
JTB Media Relations Officer Christopher Burke (left) making a presentation to TVJ Business Reporter Javaughn Keyes after he correctly named the six major tourism resorts in Jamaica.
Contributed
While the men, Ricardo Henry (left) and Christopher Burke, are playing coy, the women, Fiona Fennell (second from left) and Candace Thomas, are dancing up a storm.
Contributed
Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett (left) and Director of Tourism Donovan White have many reasons to be happy.
Contributed
From left: Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, Vivene Wallace of Great Huts, and her husband, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Funds Dr Carey Wallace, taking time out from the chit-chat to grace our lenses.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
It’s an easy breezy evening for Lucretia Green in this sleeveless Christmas-green number.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
From left: Maureen Smith, Christopher Burke, Sadrecia Francis and Ricardo Henry are getting ready to satiate their taste buds with finger food from Strings, a new restaurant at Spanish Court Hotel in St Andrew.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
THE JAMAICA Tourist Board hosted a media appreciation party at Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston recently. It was a night of food and fun galore. While it was an opportunity for hard-working media people to let loose and feel appreciated, it was also a time for the equally diligent JTB staff to unwind.

The indefatigable promoters and marketers of Jamaica’s tourism products and other tourism stakeholders did not stand by and watch; they themselves had a ball, a whale of a time it was.

– Paul H. Williams