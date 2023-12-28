’Twas a season of merriment for all
THE JAMAICA Tourist Board hosted a media appreciation party at Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston recently. It was a night of food and fun galore. While it was an opportunity for hard-working media people to let loose and feel appreciated, it was also a time for the equally diligent JTB staff to unwind.
The indefatigable promoters and marketers of Jamaica’s tourism products and other tourism stakeholders did not stand by and watch; they themselves had a ball, a whale of a time it was.
– Paul H. Williams