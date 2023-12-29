Manchester senior recalls fond memories, rues neglect of his community

Eighty-seven-year-old Roy Burton has lived a full life, with fond memories of the early days, and rich history of his community of Manningsfield in Manchester. He said while much has changed he remembers the simple joys of the formerly quaint town where he was born on April 6, 1936, and spent his formative years.

He said the original name of the property was Campbell’s Field, and he attended the local Pratville Elementary, which then was known as Parkhall.

Burton singled out headmaster Hubert Jones, a relative of the former MP Hubert Jones, as a significant figure who impressed him. He remembers fun days playing and roaming the school property for fruits. As for his academic journey, he proudly recalls his penchant for arithmetic and his unwavering passion for history, which he still nurtures.

Other community figures who emerged as pillars of influence for the young Burton, included officer (name?) Dyar, a police corporal at the Asia Police Station who generously provided him with pocket money, and Joseph Swaby, the proprietor of Parkhall.

“I remember running around as a little boy and Mr. Swaby would allow all the children to pick fruits off his trees, all types of citrus and fruits at the time,” he said.

The self-proclaimed historian of the area, Burton, shared that he happily obliges everyone who asks, especially his relatives, scattered across the globe, who often express a keen interest in their own family history and the community links.

Pressed on the secrets to his longevity, Burton credits his belief in God among other key elements;

“I envy nobody, and I try to live good with everyone and I eat the best that I can afford. I’m a vegetarian,but I do eat chicken sometimes and I am also a soup lover. My favourite things to eat are yam and cassava. I’m not really a meat person, but I do love fish in general and all fruit provisions,” he shared.

He believes that it is a strategy that can benefit everyone, and encouraged people to live wholesome lives.

“Believe in God, respect God and be conscious enough to know that He is the Lord of all lords. Why can’t all of us live in unity like brothers and sisters ... loving each other, that is unity of strength. Why can’t we live as one in unity and peace? Envy nobody and work hard and diligently for what you want.”

He emphasises his own love and desire to care for all children.

“Every child that walks the face of this earth is my child ... so all children are mine ... I would not and cannot love mine and dislike yours ... I’m not buying one sweetie for one child and not the other ... If you don’t love children, you don’t love yourself because we were all children once,” he said.

But even as he expressed satisfaction in celebrating another holiday milestone in his beloved community, there were tinges of sadness for the jovial senior.

“When I think back and look at what the bauxite mining company has done to us, they destroyed our main citrus vegetation, with no replanting programmes for the community to continue to flourish. Bauxite company dem let we down man,” he said, shaking his head.