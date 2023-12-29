Miami consulate launches campaign to support local youth

Jamaica’s consul general for Miami, Oliver Mair, is appealing for support for a consulate project to assist disadvantaged youth locally. In a holiday message recently, he outlined the campaign, noting:

“We are now launching a ‘Sneakers Campaign’ in collaboration with Just Start Now, an established South Florida community charity group. This effort is intended to provide running sneakers for underprivileged youths in Jamaica. We welcome donations of new and barely used sneakers. As we build on the already large donations so far, from companies and individuals across the South Florida communities persons may leave donations at the Redeeming Word Christian Centre located at 2800 Prospect Road in Fort Lauderdale. As you know, there is nothing we can’t achieve, when we come together as Jamaicans. Let us remain committed to our partnership with individuals, corporations, and community groups as we promote diaspora development, and nation building in our beloved homeland.”

The consul general conveyed special holiday wishes to Jamaicans both home and abroad, and expressed his thanks for their support.

“My staff and I at the Consulate General of Jamaica express our profound gratitude to each and everyone, who has supported us through another year of accomplishments and challenges. We are grateful for your continued support and commitment.

... My friends, let us remember the spirit of Christmas, giving and sharing, and reaching out to show love to everyone, especially the less fortunate among us. Let us also remember in prayers, those who lost loved ones throughout the year; let us continue to express our love everyday to our families, friends, and loved ones.

While we sing the good tidings of comfort and joy, let us move through the festive season to the new year with gratitude and a continued sense of purpose. Through the thoughtful gesture of various philanthropic groups, we continue to support our beloved island home, Jamaica.

On behalf of the staff of the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami, and my loving family, Tanya and Serena, I wish you all a blessed Christmas season of peace, hope, love, joy and prosperity ….”