Revised national policy for senior citizens ‘stronger, more robust’ - Charles

A total of 16,051 of the country’s older residents are registered with the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC).

In addition, more than 800 seniors are being served under the NCSC’s Meals on Wheels feeding programme.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr made the disclosure as he gave an update on programmes and projects under the ministry.

He further informed that a strategic review of the council has been undertaken, and the national policy for senior citizens has been revised.

“The revised national policy is a stronger, more robust framework to ensure the inclusion, acknowledgement, respect and protection of our senior citizens,” he noted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The policy establishes the Government’s commitment to the broad inclusion of senior citizens in nation-building, recognising the tremendous capacity and resources within the age cohort, and aligning programmes and initiatives to respond to the opportunities and challenges posed by population ageing.

Charles further informed that more than 1,000 senior citizens have benefited from 29 financial digital literacy workshops.

Also, 32 senior citizens are enrolled in a HEART/NSTA digital literacy training programme.

“You know, the importance is really to ensure that our senior citizens, throughout this year, were included in a very deliberate way. So, moving into 2024, we expect to continue this work… . We expect to continue to empower our senior citizens,” he told JIS News.

“We even have a series of gender-based violence and domestic violence workshops that have commenced to empower 700 older persons with information and interpersonal skills to address violence and elder abuse,” he added.

Established in 1976 as a department in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the NCSC promotes the well-being and concerns of persons 60 years and older at all levels.