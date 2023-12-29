Scotiabank hosts career development workshop for disabled community

Underscoring its support for people with disabilities, Scotiabank recently hosted a forum in commemoration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, to connect stakeholders from various sectors and discuss issues related to inclusion and accessibility.

The event, which was held at Scotiabank’s Corporate Learning Centre on December 4, also provided information on how persons with disabilities can prepare for success in the world of work.

It featured sessions on the job-interview process, digital and inclusive banking, as well as creating a more accommodating and inclusive environment for people with disabilities.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, president and CEO at Scotia Group Jamaica, said in her opening remarks that diversity, equity and inclusion is a big part of Scotiabank’s culture.

“We believe that when everyone is included it makes not just for a better workplace, but for a better world,” she said. “Sometimes we may have challenges, and we don’t always get it right, but the important thing is that it is our belief and therefore every day, week and year we work to be better at inclusion.”

Attendees were also informed about the options available to disabled persons who want to access financial services and were advised on the necessary adjustments to access banking products such as online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

The forum also highlighted successful professionals with disabilities who shared their experiences and challenges in the workforce. One of the professionals, Kareem Vassell, a visually impaired intern at Scotiabank, shared his journey towards securing a job at the bank and the accommodations provided to ensure his success. Vassell encouraged other individuals with disabilities not to let their disabilities limit their potential and to pursue their dreams.

Meanwhile, Dr Christine Hendricks, executive director at Jamaica Council for Persons with Disability, spoke about the importance of creating an inclusive culture in the workplace and making disability sensitivity mandatory in the onboarding process of employees.

“The attitude of the people is what I believe requires the greatest work, because while you can knock down steps you can’t hit somebody over the head for them to get it.”

Hendricks also encouraged disabled people to go after their goals and to become ambassadors for others.

“Sometimes you enter spaces with a lot of hesitancy because of what you experienced elsewhere, but I want to encourage you to lift up your head and square your shoulders and let persons know that … you are a Jamaican and you have a right to be here and so you need to take your place and play your part and demonstrate to them that you can.”

Hendricks also shared best practices and tools that organisations can use to promote diversity and inclusion, emphasising that creating an inclusive culture begins with understanding the needs of employees and customers with disabilities.

Scotiabank has been recognised for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Across its global network the bank has implemented various initiatives such as employee resource groups for persons with disabilities, providing accessible financial products and services, and sponsoring events, such as the Special Olympics.