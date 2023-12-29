US group fêtes Portland children

Children of Zion Hill in eastern Portland received a special treat on Boxing Day, in celebration of the spirit of giving and sharing.

The event, which was aimed at providing entertainment for children living in the remote communities of Boston and Zion Hill, especially during the festive season, was hosted by Marcia Lawrence, owner of ‘Jaz It’s The Spot Eatery’ in partnership with Gamma Phi Delta sorority – the Gamma Chapter from Indianapolis in the United States, and the class of 1987 Port Antonio High School.

The children turned up in droves from adjoining communities, including Fairy Hill, Boston, Nonsuch, and Zion Hill to enjoy the festivities which included a bounce-about and toys, as well as ice cream, cake and cotton candy.

Lawrence says the respective partners will also be extending their Christmas cheer into the new year, as the children and staff of the Nonsuch Basic School will be gifted with a completely refurbished kitchen and sick bay at the start of the new school term in January 2024.

“The work is to include tiling, painting and providing a complete first aid kit fitted with basic necessities,” she commented.

‘The actual work has already begun and it is scheduled for completion during the holiday season, so as to meet with the reopening of that institution in 2024.”

The Gamma Phi Delta sorority, founded in 1943, is a non-profit professional and business organisation, which is committed to community service, leadership development, and expanded educational opportunities for youth,” Lawrence explained. She says the Class of 1987, Port Antonio High School Chapter, is also sponsoring a youngster who attends their alma mater.