Education Ministry orders probe after video shows student beaten at Jamaica College

The education ministry has ordered an immediate investigation after a video emerged showing students in school uniform violently assaulting a fellow student at what "appears to be a prominent corporate area high school".

"Violence and bullying have no place in our schools, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure those responsible face appropriate consequences," said portfolio minister Dr Dana Morris Dixon in a statement issued on Monday.

The ministry did not name the school.

Parliamentary Secretary Senator Marlon Morgan and Schools Safety and Security Director Richard Troupe are to visit the institution.

Details on the video such as when the incident occurred are not immediately available. The 56-second recording emerged on social media over the weekend.

In the clip, several boys are seen surrounding a fellow student, with one holding him by the collar and using his one of his hands to slap the student in the face repeatedly. Another boy struck him several times what appeared to be a belt.

The boy doing the slapping was asking questions about money.

Full Statement by Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information Statement (April 19, 2026)

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOESYI) has directed an immediate investigation following the emergence of a disturbing video showing students in school uniform violently physically assaulting a fellow student at what appears to be a prominent corporate area high school.

The Ministry categorically condemns this extremely violent action and reaffirms its zero-tolerance position on bullying and violence in all educational institutions across Jamaica. Student safety remains the Ministry's paramount concern, and swift action is being taken to address this serious incident.

MOESYI is deploying specialised teams to the school involved, to meet with administration and students as part of the ongoing investigation. The Ministry is working diligently with the leadership of the school to identify all parties involved to ensure appropriate disciplinary and corrective measures are implemented.

"This disturbing incident represents everything we stand against in our education system," said Senator Dr. the Honourable Dana Morris Dixon, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information. "Violence and bullying have no place in our schools, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure those responsible face appropriate consequences. We are committed to creating safe learning environments where every student can thrive without fear. The Ministry is calling on parents, guardians, and community members to join us in taking an active role in preventing such incidents by reporting any knowledge of bullying through the appropriate and responsible channels to seek redress and militate against this scourge. Early intervention and community cooperation are essential in maintaining safe school environments,” stated Minister Morris Dixon.

Senator Marlon Morgan, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information along with Mr. Richard Troupe, Director for Safety and Security in Schools and regional team members, will be visiting the affected school to aid in the conduct of the matter and provide therapeutic support as needed.

The Ministry assures the public that the matter will be dealt with and that all key stakeholders remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a safe and resilient education system that protects all students.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

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