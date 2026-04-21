Kenny Benjamin to join PSOJ Hall of Fame

Kenneth Benjamin, founder and executive chairman of the Guardsman Group, is to become the newest member of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s (PSOJ) Hall of Fame.

Benjamin will be the 32nd person to receive the honour.

Benjamin is widely recognised as a transformative force in Jamaica’s business landscape who rose from modest beginnings in Kingston, where he attended Calabar High School, before migrating to the United States, gaining early experience in the security industry.

He returned to Jamaica in the 1970s with a clear vision for a modernised private security sector, founding Guardsman in 1977.

What began as a small operation has grown into one of the Caribbean’s largest privately owned security conglomerates, employing approximately 8,000 people across the region.

His leadership has been instrumental in formalising the private security industry, advancing regulatory standards, and integrating cutting-edge technologies.

Benjamin, throughout his career, has earned a reputation for disciplined management, strategic expansion, and an uncompromising approach to service quality.

Beyond enterprise, Benjamin has pioneered impactful public–private partnerships. He has been a central figure in the redevelopment of key national assets such as Puerto Seco Beach, Fort Clarence Beach, and Hope Zoo. His involvement in these projects has underscored a broader commitment to national development beyond his core business.

His legacy also extends to philanthropy, environmental stewardship, and national service, including long-standing contributions to healthcare, child welfare, and conservation initiatives.

Reflecting on this well-deserved recognition, PSOJ President Patrick Hylton said: “Kenny Benjamin represents the very best of Jamaican enterprise – visionary, disciplined, and deeply committed to national development. His impact spans industry transformation, job creation, and the responsible stewardship of national assets. Through innovation and bold leadership, he has strengthened Jamaica’s business environment and set a standard for what private sector leadership should achieve. The PSOJ is proud to honour his extraordinary contribution to Jamaica.”

The PSOJ Hall of Fame recognises individuals whose leadership, innovation, and enduring impact have helped shape Jamaica’s economic and business landscape. Benjamin’s induction marks another milestone in a distinguished career defined by resilience, expansion, and nation-building.

The 32nd Hall of Fame Gala will take place on October 29 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, bringing together leaders from across business, government, and civil society to celebrate a lifetime of exceptional contribution to Jamaica’s private sector and national development.