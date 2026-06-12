NHT warns public about fake social media accounts advertising houses for sale

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is warning the public to be on alert for fraudulent social media accounts that are falsely claiming to represent the organisation and are advertising NHT houses for sale.

In a statement, the NHT said it has become aware of several unauthorised accounts using its name and branding to promote housing solutions.

The NHT stressed that its housing solutions are not sold through social media platforms and reminded the public that the allocation of NHT housing developments is governed by established policies and procedures.

The trust noted that eligible contributors must apply through its official application process to access housing solutions.

The NHT is also urging members of the public to verify the authenticity of any social media page, message or advertisement purporting to represent the organisation before sharing personal information or engaging with such content.

It further encouraged anyone who encounters social media accounts or advertisements claiming to offer NHT houses for sale to report them immediately.

The NHT said it is actively monitoring the situation and working through the appropriate channels to address the unauthorised use of its name and branding.

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