Fathers’ Cup engages hundreds in parenting, wellness push

About 1,100 people gathered at the Jamalco Sports Club in Clarendon on Saturday as the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) staged its inaugural Fathers’ Cup, engaging fathers through sport, parenting education and community support services.

The event drew approximately 600 fathers, along with more than 500 supporters, and formed part of the NPSC’s observance of Father’s Day. It brought together participants for a day of parenting education sessions, partner activations, giveaways, wellness services and networking opportunities aimed at encouraging continued participation in parenting support programmes beyond Father’s Day.

Father’s Cup was executed through a collaborative effort involving the NPSC, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Social Development Commission (SDC), with support from other public and private sector partners.

NPSC CEO, Kaysia Kerr, emphasised the importance of creating innovative approaches to father engagement. “The Fathers’ Cup demonstrates that fathers respond positively when parenting support is delivered in ways that are accessible, relatable and engaging. By bringing fathers together through sport and fellowship, we create opportunities for meaningful conversations about parenting, positive involvement in children’s lives, and the critical role fathers play in shaping future generations.”

Sergeant Leroy Chambers, of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, underscored the importance of partnership and community engagement. “We understand that interpersonal conflict, along with other social issues, continues to contribute to crime within the parish. In response, we have sought to empower our participants by raising awareness of these issues. Proper parenting strategies, along with the presence of strong father figures, also serve to deter impressionable youths from crime and violence.”

“We appreciate the partnership with our stakeholders as we engage and support fathers and remain committed to building meaningful relationships with stakeholders and community members. Collaboration is a critical foundation for creating safer households and communities, and for positioning Clarendon — and Jamaica by extension — as a place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business,” he added.

Constable Enrico Briscoe, a father of two, described the event as both impactful and affirming. “It was a very good initiative and a rewarding experience. Fathers are not always recognised, so it was refreshing to be celebrated in this way. I believe many fathers are stepping up, and this event made us feel acknowledged and appreciated.”

The activities, including parenting education sessions, the football and domino tournaments, live entertainment, and wellness services such as eye exams, massages, barbering, and the Ministry of Health’s mobile unit offering health checks, created a well-rounded experience, Briscoe said.

“Events like this encourage and empower us to continue playing an active role in our children’s lives and to strengthen parent-child relationships,” he noted.