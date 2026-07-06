Two female teenagers in custody after elderly man attacked during alleged sexual encounter

A 64-year-old man is in hospital and two female teenagers are in police custody following an alleged attempted murder in St Thomas.

The St Thomas police are investigating the incident, which led to the arrest of the girls, ages 15 and 14, on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and simple larceny.

Reports are that the complainant allegedly arranged to meet the underage girls about 3:00 am on July 5, for a sexual encounter at a villa in Morant Bay.

Investigators allege that the teenagers purchased duct tape, knives, tarpaulin, and other items before the meeting. The elderly man reportedly picked up the suspects the previous night and transported them to the location.

After renting a room at the premises and while the sexual encounter was reportedly taking place, the complainant was allegedly attacked. He reportedly sustained stab wounds to the face, neck, and back but managed to escape from the room and raise an alarm.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in the complainant's motor vehicle.

Police responded to reports of the incident and found the complainant bleeding. He was taken to hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition.

The two teen suspects were arrested later that day.

Investigations are continuing.

- Rasbert Turner

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