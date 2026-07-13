Church secretary accused of converting $2.5 million claims she repaid all

A church secretary who allegedly fraudulently converted $2.5 million entrusted to her by her bishop for safekeeping appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Thursday, where she handed over what she said was the remaining $372,000 owed.

Alecia Livermore, who served as secretary for the church's online ministry, was arrested and charged earlier this year with fraudulent conversion.

Livermore had reportedly repaid $500,000 on one occasion and $1.7 million on another before the case reached court.

Defence attorney Vanessa Taylor told the court that her client had now repaid all the money that was the subject of the complaint.

However, the clerk of court said the complainant disputed that claim, maintaining that the funds had not been fully accounted for. The complainant said just over $1 million remained outstanding.

With the figures in dispute, Taylor and the clerk agreed to review the payments and accounts to determine whether all the money had been properly accounted for.

The case stems from a breakdown in the relationship between Livermore and the bishop over payments connected to her role as church secretary.

According to the allegations, the bishop gave Livermore money to keep in her personal bank account and instructed her to make transfers to various individuals on his behalf.

The bishop had employed Livermore full time but allegedly failed to pay her. She subsequently resigned, and a verbal confrontation reportedly followed, after which she limited contact with him, citing threats.

Despite the strained relationship, Livermore allegedly continued making transfers on the bishop's instructions. However, as communication between the two deteriorated, the bishop reported the matter to the police.

Livermore's bail was extended, and the matter was adjourned until November 5 for mention.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.