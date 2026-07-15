St Catherine man fined nearly $160,000 after attempting to bribe police during traffic stop

A St Catherine man who admitted to attempting to bribe police officers after being stopped for traffic violations has been fined nearly $160,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Gilzene Steele pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of driving without a driver's licence, driving without insurance, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, and attempting to bribe a police officer.

He was fined $30,000 or 10 days' imprisonment for driving without a licence; $20,000 or 14 days for driving without insurance; $8,000 or three days for riding without a helmet; and $100,000 for attempted bribery.

Steele told the court that he believed his learner's permit was sufficient to operate the motorcycle.

The court explained that a learner's permit does not authorise a person to ride a motorcycle without meeting the legal requirements.

"Your Honour, one police officer was writing the ticket, so mi tell di next one seh mi have $3,000," Steele said, explaining the circumstances that led to the bribery charge.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne gave Steele until July 24 to pay the fines.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, officers attached to the Green Acres Police Station were conducting traffic duties when they stopped Steele, who was riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

Checks revealed that he did not possess a valid driver's licence and, as a result, was also uninsured.

While officers were issuing the traffic tickets, Steele allegedly offered one of the officers $3,000 in an attempt to avoid prosecution. He was immediately arrested and later charged.

Steele was not represented by an attorney when he appeared before the court.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.