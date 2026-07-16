From Old Harbour to Sierra Leone - J’ca-born philanthropist says partnership is transforming an African village

For Jamaica-born philanthropist Donna More Stewart, the opening of the Pollyanna Project Empowerment Learning Centre in Kakendema Village, Sierra Leone, represents more than the completion of another charitable project. It is the fulfilment of a vision rooted in partnership, dignity and the belief that communities can transform themselves when given the opportunity.

The project reflects the wider mission of the Pollyanna Project, an African-Caribbean diaspora charity founded more than 30 years ago in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Addressing hundreds of villagers during the official commissioning ceremony on July 3, Stewart reflected on a relationship that began not with a request for aid, but with a desire for meaningful collaboration.

“We have been here since 2018. It is the people. And because of who you are, we have made hope here on the continent. It is the first learning centre. When I met Pastor Francis [Contech] several years ago, he made a simple request. He did not ask for help. He just wanted connection,” Stewart said.

“Because of that, it moved us to become a part of the village. What you have done differently than any other place we have gone is that you are involved in every element of what we do. Helping one hand at a time. You take part in your village. That is what motivates the Pollyanna approach.”

Her remarks captured the spirit of a three-day celebration that residents described as an early Christmas. More than 500 people attended the official handover of the state-of-the-art facility and received educational supplies, clothing, solar lighting systems and other humanitarian assistance.

VILLAGERS HAPPY

Powered entirely by solar energy and equipped with Internet connectivity – the first ever in Kakendema – the facility features computers, sewing machines and other equipment designed to support vocational training, digital literacy, and leadership development for children, youth and women.

For young resident Princess Kamara, the centre represents a future that once seemed beyond reach.

“We are happy for it. We can now get skills right here in our community, which can make us better. I am so elated by this, and grateful for the Pollyanna Project. Blessings for them,” she said.

Her excitement was shared by fellow youth Joseph Kamara, who believes the investment will benefit generations to come.

“The spirit of the community has been lifted with this great investment. We appreciate the establishment of this centre. It is for our development. It is for our future, and every person who goes in there should remember that kind people gave us it, and we must use it so that it can benefit many other young people who are not even born yet. Long live the Pollyanna Project,” he said.

The significance of the occasion was underscored by Paramount Chief Alimamy Salifu Mansaray III, who interrupted his schedule to personally welcome the visiting delegation.

“I had to leave what I was doing to come and welcome you. It is very important for me because of what my people have done. I’m so proud of it. I am happy for it. Every leader and everyone who benefits from this centre must be its protector. It must be here for generations to come. It is for the development of the community, and I bless Pollyanna,” the paramount chief declared.

For Pastor Francis Contech, the Pollyanna Project’s director in Sierra Leone, the opening marked the culmination of years of partnership and perseverance.

“It is with immense pride, gratitude and joy that we witness this historic occasion. Today is more than the opening of a building. It is the celebration of hope, opportunity, partnership and the transformative power of investing in people,” he said.

Contech noted that since establishing a presence in Kakendema eight years ago, the Pollyanna Project has invested in the community through educational materials, clothing, food assistance, school renovations, sanitation facilities and empowerment initiatives.

He said the new learning centre provides a permanent hub for education, vocational skills training, digital learning, mentorship, leadership development and entrepreneurship.

“The Pollyanna Project Empowerment Learning Centre stands as a symbol of possibility and progress. It will create a space where children can learn, where youth can develop leadership abilities, where women can access empowerment programmes, and where community members can come together to build a brighter future,” he said.

Contech urged residents to treat the facility as their own and protect it for future generations.

Community Chief Joseph K. Contech echoed those sentiments, expressing gratitude on behalf of the village elders.

“Our compassion for them as elders of this community is because we know what they have done will surely benefit our children. Everybody was grateful for their coming. I thank them and continue to pray that God will protect them and return them safely to their families,” he said.

The centre’s educational benefits were also welcomed by Dennis K. Koroma, head teacher of St Charles Primary School, which received dozens of books from the organisation.

“May the Almighty God protect and guide the Pollyanna Project. I am happy for it. The children of Kakendema will learn skills, like computer training, tailoring and hairdressing. I want the young people to take great care of everything that has been given to them, so others can benefit for many years,” he said.