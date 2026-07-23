Corporate Hands | Caledonia Medical (Biomedical) presents award to Jonathan Grant High School

Tamar Donaldson-Watson (left), senior teacher at the Jonathan Grant High School in St. Catherine accepts Caledonia Medical Laboratory (Biomedical’s) Impact Recognition presentation on behalf of the school’s Home Economics Department and teacher, Sanjae Stevenson. The recognition celebrates the school’s commitment to inspiring, developing, and empowering students while creating meaningful opportunities for learning, growth, and excellence. It also included a complimentary Biomedical Executive Profile for Mr. Stevenson through his GK One membership, as well as learning equipment to support the continued growth and development of the department and its students. Presenting the award is Bridgette Campbell, chief financial officer at Biomedical.