Corporate Hands | Health ministry receives donations

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton (left) is joined by Caribbean Ecosystem Lead, Roche Servicios Caribbean, Central America and Venezuela (CCAV), Marianela Gonzales (centre) and Healthcare Ecosystem Partner, Caribbean – Roche Servicios, Jermaine Spence (right), as they display two Starlink units donated by Roche Servicios. The devices, along with a US$20,000 cheque for the Cornwall Regional Hospital, were recently handed over to Dr Tufton at the ministry’s offices in New Kingston.