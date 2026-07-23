News July 23 2026
Corporate Hands | May Pen and Black River hospitals receive donated supplies
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State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Krystal Lee (centre) and Chairman, Southern Regional Health Authority (SHRA), Michael Stern (left) look on as United Kingdom (UK)-based Jamaican businessman Branatic Neufville highlights the features of a hospital gown, which was among supplies valued at $5 million that he donated to the May Pen and Black River hospitals. The items were handed over at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon on Thursday, July 16.