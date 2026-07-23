Corporate Hands | May Pen and Black River hospitals receive donated supplies

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Krystal Lee (centre) and Chairman, Southern Regional Health Authority (SHRA), Michael Stern (left) look on as United Kingdom (UK)-based Jamaican businessman Branatic Neufville highlights the features of a hospital gown, which was among supplies valued at $5 million that he donated to the May Pen and Black River hospitals. The items were handed over at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon on Thursday, July 16.