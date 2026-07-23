Earth Today | Adaptation Fund strengthens country ownership of projects

THE ADAPTATION Fund (AF) has accredited two new national implementing entities (NIEs), in Mexico and Nepal, further expanding its network of partners delivering adaptation finance around the world.

It has also re-accredited the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a multilateral implementing entity (MIE).

The accreditation of the Fondo Mexicano para la Conservación de la Naturaleza (FMCN) in Mexico and Local Initiatives for Biodiversity, Research and Development (LI-BIRD) in Nepal is considered an important milestone, as both organisations become the second NIEs accredited in their respective countries.

“This expands Mexico’s and Nepal’s abilities to directly access climate finance while advancing locally led adaptation efforts and strengthening national capacities to respond to climate change,” the AF said in a July 21 update to the media.

A 2021 decision by the AF Board allows countries to accredit up to two NIEs under the Fund’s Direct Access modality to strengthen national adaptation capacity and expertise. With the accreditation of FMCN and LI-BIRD, Mexico and Nepal join Kenya, Senegal, and Bhutan as countries with two accredited NIEs.

At the core of these developments is the AF’s pioneering Direct Access modality, which enables national institutions to design, implement, and oversee adaptation projects that respond to local needs and priorities while empowering country ownership in adaptation.

The fund has now accredited 41 NIEs globally, with half located in least developed countries or small island developing states. In addition, it has accredited nine regional implementing entities and 14 MIEs, creating a diverse network of partners that help countries access and deploy adaptation finance.

“By working through national institutions, the Fund supports countries in building local expertise, strengthening adaptation delivery capacity, and advancing climate priorities identified by vulnerable communities themselves,” the release explained.

Each newly accredited entity brings distinct strengths, experience, and perspectives towards advancing climate adaptation.

“The AF Board approved the accreditations of FMCN and LI-BIRD following rigorous reviews of their fiduciary standards, environmental and social safeguards, and institutional governance systems,” noted the release.

The board also approved the re-accreditation of UNESCO, reaffirming the value of the fund’s accreditation model, which enables national, regional, and multilateral organisations to support countries in accessing and delivering adaptation finance.

The different types of implementing entities play complementary roles in expanding climate action, strengthening implementation capacity, and supporting vulnerable communities where adaptation finance is needed most.