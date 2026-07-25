21-y-o St Catherine man accused of indecent assault of 8-y-o girl granted $400,000 bail

A 21-year-old St Catherine man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl was on Friday granted $400,000 bail with surety in the parish court.

The man is answering a charge of indecent assault.

As part of his bail, the man was ordered to relocate from Portmore and have no contact with witnesses in the case.

He was also ordered to report to the police three times weekly.

Attorney-at-law Evon Evans told the court that the accused will honour his obligation.

He is to reappear in court on November 3, when the matter will again be mentioned.

Allegations are that on July 7, the accused visited the home of the complainant and that while on the visit, the man, who is a family friend, touched the child inappropriately.

The alleged crime was revealed, and the matter was reported to the police’s Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA)

Following an investigation, the man was arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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