University Singers to make historic appearance at Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR, FL:

South Florida audiences will have a rare opportunity to experience one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated musical ensembles when The University Singers make their first-ever visit to Florida for ‘An Evening with the University Singers: A Cultural Exchange’. The highly anticipated performances will take place on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, at 7:p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center.

The event is being held under the patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, hosted by Vice Mayor Carson ‘Eddy’ Edwards, presented by the Jamaica Hi5 Foundation, and produced by Tallawah Productions. Together, the partners are bringing to South Florida an extraordinary cultural experience that celebrates the rich musical heritage of Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Renowned throughout the Caribbean and internationally for their artistry, discipline, and dynamic performances, The University Singers have captivated audiences across the globe with a repertoire that spans classical masterworks, gospel music, spirituals, Caribbean folk songs, contemporary arrangements, and beloved Jamaican cultural selections. Their performances are known for their exceptional vocal quality, vibrant energy, and ability to connect deeply with audiences of all backgrounds.

The Florida debut of The University Singers marks a significant cultural milestone for South Florida’s diverse and vibrant Caribbean community. More than a concert, ‘An Evening with the University Singers: A Cultural Exchange’ is an opportunity to experience the power of music as a bridge between cultures, generations, and communities. Attendees will enjoy an evening of world-class entertainment while celebrating the shared traditions and artistic excellence that unite the Caribbean diaspora.

“This is a unique opportunity for South Florida audiences to witness one of the Caribbean’s finest musical ensembles,” said Vice Mayor Edwards. “The University Singers have earned an international reputation for excellence, and we are proud to welcome them to Miramar for their inaugural Florida performances. These concerts will be inspiring, uplifting, and memorable for all who attend.”

The University Singers are the premier performing choir of The University of the West Indies. For decades, the ensemble has served as a cultural ambassador for the Caribbean, earning acclaim for its musical excellence and commitment to preserving and promoting the region’s rich artistic traditions through performance and education.

With only two performances scheduled, organisers are encouraging the public to purchase tickets early.

Tickets are available now online at www.miramarculturalcenter.org or through the Miramar Cultural Center Box Office. Audiences are encouraged to secure their seats today and be part of this historic occasion as The University Singers make their first appearance in Florida.