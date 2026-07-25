As Jamaica and the wider Caribbean continue to attract attention from across the world, many are interested in the next step of the region’s development. Students enrolled in the Oxbridge Institute for Advanced Studies have sought to weigh in on what should be the region’s focus in the years to come.

Bauxite and alumina earned Jamaica roughly US$612 million in export revenue in 2025. Rum’s export value sits at about US$58 million, a 10th the size. But consider the trend, that US$58 million reflects growth of over US$7 million in a single year, the largest absolute increase of any rum-exporting country in the world.

Substantial Potential

Jamaica has also gained ground in the premium US market, as it now holds a 12.9-per-cent market share. In fact, rum is among Jamaica’s most valuable exports by value alongside aluminium products. Moreover, established global brands, such as Wray & Nephew, are doing work an entirely new industry would need decades to build. In other words, this is not a sector starting from nothing, it is one already moving into the right direction.

The potential of the rum industry rests on where its growth originates from. Bauxite is a mature, capital-intensive industry tied to a finite mineral reserve and a global price Jamaica does not control. Rum has no such ceiling. The global rum market continues to grow at roughly five per cent a year; nearly all of that growth is concentrated in premium aged spirits rather than bulk product. That is precisely where Jamaican rum’s reputation already carries weight.

Targeted Interventions

The real constraint is not demand, it is that distilleries need capital to store rum for eight, 10, and even 12 years while it ages. Considering this, targeted interventions have the potential to produce an outsized impact.

For instance, concessional financing including low-interest loans provided for developing ageing warehouses should be prioritised. This is in contrast to a general tax cut, which lets producers keep more of their earnings without necessary improvements in their operations.

Alongside financing, Jamaica should strengthen its Jamaica Rum Geographical Indication to protect its brand in the same way Scotch or Champagne protect theirs. In addition, rather than provide direct export subsidies, which invites trade disputes, government-backed trade missions and shared marketing co-operatives should be introduced and expanded. This would allow smaller distilleries to pool their resources to reach premium markets together.

Failing to Act

Failing to act is a mistake the country has made this mistake before. Quite often, plans are announced but pledges remain underfunded. Coffee provides the clearest warning of the consequences of not acting as the sector has wilted in light of continuous climate disruptions and insufficient support. Even though, rum is less vulnerable than coffee to climate-related production constraints, it can face the same fate if a strategy is announced with much fanfare and then left quietly under-resourced.

Bauxite took 70 years to become the foreign exchange earner it is today. Nobody should expect rum to close a half-billion-dollar gap in five years. But this fast-growing industry, with substantial brand recognition and real market tailwinds behind it, is well placed to rival other leading sectors. With a genuine, sustained push, there is a real chance for rum to become one of Jamaica’s defining export stories.

Zachary Li is a high school student enrolled at the St. Xavier High School in Ohio. He is interested in international corporate expansion of US-based firms.