Bishop Dwight Fletcher | Keep believing while you wait for healing

Have you ever prayed for healing with great faith, only to wonder why the answer seemed to take so long?

Waiting can be one of the hardest parts of the Christian life. We often celebrate testimonies of immediate breakthrough, but many people carry desires that have gone unanswered for weeks, months or even years. If that’s your story, you’re not alone.

Throughout this series, we’ve seen that healing reflects God’s heart. Jesus healed the sick, revealed the Father’s compassion, and invited believers to pray for others. But, what do we do when we’ve prayed and we’re still waiting?

The first thing to remember is this: God’s character has not changed.

Hebrews 13:8 (NIV) reminds us that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” The same Jesus who welcomed the broken, touched the sick and showed compassion throughout the Gospels has not become distant or indifferent. Our circumstances may change, but His nature does not.

Waiting can tempt us to draw the wrong conclusion. We may begin to believe that God has forgotten us, that our prayers do not matter, or that healing simply is not for us. Yet the Bible repeatedly encourages God’s people to persevere in faith rather than abandon hope.

In Luke 18:1 (NIV), Jesus told His disciples a parable “to show them that they should always pray and not give up”. Notice that He prepared His followers for the reality that some prayers require persistence. Continuing to pray is not a sign that God is ignoring us. It is often an expression of our trust in Him.

This does not mean pretending disappointment doesn’t exist. God welcomes honest prayers. Throughout the Psalms, different writers poured out their fears, frustrations and questions before the Lord. Faith is not denying how you feel. Faith is choosing to keep bringing those feelings to God.

Waiting is also not passive. While we continue praying, we continue living wisely. We seek appropriate medical care. We follow good advice. We care for our bodies, minds and relationships. Trusting God and taking practical steps are not competing ideas. They often work hand-in-hand.

Perhaps you’ve been praying for healing from a physical condition. Perhaps your greatest need is emotional healing after a painful season. Or maybe you’re praying for someone you love. Whatever your situation, don’t allow delay to become discouragement. Keep bringing your needs before God. Keep asking others to stand with you in prayer. Keep believing that the One who revealed His compassionate heart through Jesus is still worthy of your trust.

Sometimes healing comes suddenly. Sometimes it unfolds gradually. Sometimes God strengthens us in ways we could never have imagined while we wait. Even when we don’t understand His timing, we can know His heart because we have seen it in Jesus.

As this series comes to a close, my prayer is not simply that you would know more about healing, but that you would know the Healer more deeply. He invites you to come to Him with confidence because He is faithful.

Reflection: Is there a prayer you’ve stopped praying because waiting became too difficult? This week, bring that need before God again and, if possible, ask a trusted believer to pray with you.

Healing reminds us that God is not distant from our pain. He is present, compassionate and always inviting us to place our hope in Him.