Kemelia ‘Kem Kem’ Paul laid to rest as family remembers a joyful peacemaker

Against a sea of pink and the familiar strains of Great is Thy Faithfulness, family, friends, classmates and teachers on Sunday bid a tearful and emotional farewell to 13-year-old Kemelia Paul, whose tragic death after trying to intervene in a fight touched hearts across Jamaica.

The thanksgiving service, held at the Excelsior High School Auditorium, celebrated the life of a teenager remembered not for the violence that claimed her life, but for the joy, kindness and compassion she shared with everyone around her.

In a heartfelt eulogy, her uncle, Leondrue Mitchell, described Kemelia as “a beautiful soul” whose smile, love of dancing and infectious laughter brightened every room she entered.

“She loved going to school and took pride in doing well academically. She had a bright mind, a kind heart, and dreams that stretched far beyond her years,” he said.

Affectionately known as ‘Kem Kem’, she was remembered as the family’s first daughter, first granddaughter and first niece, a child whose gentle spirit made everyone around her feel loved.

“Though your time on earth was brief, your impact will last forever,” Mitchell said as he paid tribute to his niece.

The service was punctuated by emotional tributes from family members, friends and representatives of Excelsior High School, each recalling the promise of a young life cut tragically short.

For Kemelia’s mother, Josephine Mitchell, Sunday’s farewell marked the end of an unimaginable journey.

Fighting back tears, she described her daughter as a child who disliked conflict and was always willing to help others.

“My daughter didn’t like violence,” she told The Gleaner.

“She would never just sit down and watch somebody get hurt.”

Mitchell said it pains her that the very values she instilled in her daughter, like kindness, compassion and a willingness to help others, ultimately placed her in harm’s way.

“We grow our children to help people, to be good people,” she said.

“I just wish she had gotten a second chance at life.”

“This shouldn’t have been the end of my baby girl’s story,” Mitchell said, reflecting on the life her daughter never had the chance to live.

Lingering pain

She also spoke of recurring dreams about her daughter and the lingering pain of losing a child whose life had only just begun.

Kemelia’s death sent shockwaves across the country after she was fatally stabbed on May 9, while attempting to intervene in an altercation at her Bayshore Park home in the vicinity of Harbour View.

Her killing sparked widespread grief and renewed conversations about youth violence and the need to protect Jamaica’s children.

Sunday’s service reflected both profound sorrow and enduring faith.

As mourners sang It Is Well With My Soul before the final procession, tears flowed freely and loved ones clung to memories of the teenager whose smile, family members said, could brighten even the darkest day.

Following the thanksgiving service, Kemelia was laid to rest in Annotto Bay, St Mary, where relatives and friends gathered for a final farewell to the young girl whose short life left a lasting imprint on all who knew her.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com