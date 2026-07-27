LASCO Financial Services backs Greater Change Foundation with donation

As communities continue to recover from the effects of Hurricane Melissa, LASCO Financial Services has stepped forward with a $50,000 donation to the Greater Change Foundation, covering a significant portion of the cost of the organisation’s upcoming back-to-school initiative aimed at helping affected children prepare for the new academic year.

The donation was presented on July 17 by Samantha Fuller-Maragh, brand manager – Card Services at LASCO Financial Services, as part of the company’s ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts to support vulnerable communities across Jamaica.

The Greater Change Foundation, a registered non-profit organisation celebrating its sixth anniversary this month, has positively impacted more than 8,000 children through programmes focused on education, health, sports and youth development.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Foundation, board chairman Warren Bernard said the contribution comes at a pivotal time as the organisation prepares for its largest outreach project of the year.

“This donation will be more than impactful. Our focus this year is giving back to children who were affected by Hurricane Melissa. We’ve already completed major projects in Bucknor, Clarendon, and at the Chester Primary School, and now we’re preparing for our largest back-to-school initiative. This support from LASCO Financial Services will help us secure the school supplies and resources needed to ensure children can begin the new academic year despite the challenges many families continue to face.”

Bernard noted that many children remain displaced or continue to cope with the emotional effects of Hurricane Melissa, making support from corporate partners invaluable.

Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Change Foundation has grown into a national organisation with the support of more than 350 corporate partners, delivering programmes designed to uplift under-served communities and create meaningful opportunities for children.

Donrick Dixon, director of people and culture at the Foundation, welcomed the partnership and encouraged more organisations to invest in initiatives that create lasting social impact.

“Corporate social responsibility speaks volumes about an organisation’s commitment to the communities it serves. We are grateful to LASCO Financial Services for partnering with us as we continue creating lasting change across Jamaica. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us reach more children and provide them with opportunities to thrive.”

Speaking on the partnership, Fuller-Maragh said supporting organisations that make a tangible difference in the lives of Jamaican children aligns with the company’s values.

“We believe that strong communities are built through meaningful partnerships and sustained investment in people. The Greater Change Foundation has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Jamaica’s children, and we are proud to support its back-to-school initiative. We hope this contribution helps equip students with the resources they need to begin the new school year with confidence and reinforces our commitment to creating positive change where it matters most.”

This contribution is more than just a one-time donation, as LASCO Financial Services said it sees it as the foundation of a growing partnership with the Greater Change Foundation.

As the organisation continues its work in under-served communities, LASCO Financial Services added that it remains committed to supporting initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for Jamaica’s children and assisting wherever it can to make a lasting difference.